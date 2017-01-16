Carmelo Anthony: 'If they feel like my time in New York is over,' then it's time to talk

While his good friend Dwyane Wade believes that he is enjoying his time with the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony may have shifted his stance due to the recent comments from Phil Jackson's ghostwriter and confidant Charley Rosen.

According to Rosen, Anthony will waive his no-trade clause only if the Knicks trade him to the Clippers or the Cavaliers. This seems like a reasonable speculation since the Clippers have Chris Paul and the Cavs have LeBron James, two of Anthony's best friends. However, Anthony has never said this. But since Rosen doesn't cite any sources, it seems pretty clear that -- unless he is making it up -- Jackson has suggested that that's what the Knicks All-Star wants.

At least that's what Anthony thinks is happening as he told reporters on Sunday that if Jackson wants him out, then that's a conversation they need to have.

From Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

In the online piece for FanRag, Charley Rosen, a long-time writer and former assistant coach under Jackson, wrote: "The only sure thing is that Carmelo Anthony has outlived his usefulness in New York." When asked to respond to that particular line the article, Anthony said: "If that's the case than that's what's coming from that side I guess it's a conversation we should have. If they feel like my time in New York is over I guess that's a conversation we should have. ... Anthony was informed twice that the article was not written by Jackson but instead a close friend. Anthony, though, had no trouble connecting the dots, suggesting that it is a more than a coincidence that the writer who criticized him in the piece has a relationship with the Knicks team president. "Listen," Anthony said, "if that's what they feel ... if that's what's coming from that side that's what's coming from that side. I haven't thought once about that to be honest with you. I hear it. I hear all the rhetoric that's going on out there and I still come to work every day and play and bust my ass and try not to worry about it." ... When a reporter told Anthony about the increasing speculation among fans and media that he would waive his no-trade clause, Anthony replied: "They want me out?" "I've never even thought about that," he added. "I guess people are talking about it but it's not something I've thought about so far." Anthony also confirmed that he is committed to the team. "People can have their own opinions but I haven't mentioned it once. But that seems to be the trend when you start losing, people want to start searching."

Jackson has remained in the shadows for most of his tenure with the Knicks, rarely addressing the media about the state of the team. He didn't provide a comment to Derrick Rose's disappearance, letting Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek field questions instead. But if Anthony is directly saying that he and Jackson should have a talk, perhaps the Knicks president should heed one of his star player's wishes and try and hash everything out.

That's all basically Anthony is saying. He has constantly said that he wants to remain a member of the Knicks (as Isola writes, he said this again on Sunday) and hasn't even thought about waiving his no-trade clause.

Anthony does sound frustrated, though. The Knicks are losing and he is being incessantly asked about trade rumors and reports. That could wear on the best of us. And although Anthony likes to "stay Melo," his patience may be wearing thin, which is not a good sign for the Knicks as they continue to struggle this season.