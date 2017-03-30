Carmelo Anthony is sad when Knicks are eliminated, even though he knew it was coming

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks’ miserable season essentially ended, as the team was eliminated from playoff contention for a fourth straight season after a 17-point loss to the Miami Heat.

Even though this was a foregone conclusion, it’s still tough to deal with once it happens, especially for veterans like Carmelo Anthony. After the game, Carmelo spoke about the loss, missing the playoffs and what his role the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, he isn’t really sure about his approach the rest of the way, saying, “I don’t even know my role. I don’t know my role to be honest. ... At this point I think my role is to be there for those guys -- the younger guys -- throughout this time and help them along the way.”

Later he added, “I see the writing on the wall ... what they’re trying to do. It’s just me accepting that. That’s what puts me at peace.”

Carmelo Anthony was a little cryptic tonight. "I don’t even know my role. I don’t know my role to be honest...I get in where I fit in." pic.twitter.com/YZFlWNIoX9 — Mike Vorkunov (@Mike_Vorkunov) March 30, 2017

He also spoke about the difficulty of going out there every night with little motivation. “Even tonight, even though we won’t be playing in the playoffs and really have nothing to play for right now, it’s still hard. Especially if you still care about it. Still care about the game.”

Poor Carmelo.

Even with all the money and perks afforded an NBA player, nothing dulls the pain of consistent failure. Everyone wants to succeed, but few have the competitive drive, or deal with the immense pressure of star athletes in New York. Not achieving goals and staring father time in the face is tough enough; having to do so in such a public manner even moreso.