Carmelo Anthony on LeBron James: 'I do think he'd want me to play with him'

Carmelo Anthony doesn't think LeBron James was necessarily talking about him when the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar said he wanted more playmaking, but Anthony does think James would like to play with him. The New York Knicks forward said Wednesday that there are other playmakers out there, and he's not spending his time daydreaming about playing in Cleveland.

From the New York Post's Marc Berman:

"You ask me a question if he thinks I'd want to play with him?'' Anthony said. "Yes. I do think he'd want me to play with him. I don't think he wouldn't. But I don't know if that comment was about me. I don't think I'm the only playmaker in the NBA.'' Asked by The Post if he wanted to play in Cleveland, Anthony said, "I don't think about it - not something I think about right now. As far as playing with him, I don't think about that. I can't think about that. You know I'm not thinking about that."

Of course James and Anthony would like to play together. This is the NBA, though, so it's not as simple as them getting on the phone and deciding to do so. There are two franchises, tens of millions of dollars and a whole lot of details involved here, all of which combine to make this scenario extremely unlikely in the near future. The Cavs would be crazy to trade Kevin Love for Anthony, and the Knicks have little incentive to send Anthony to Cleveland for anybody else.

Anthony answered the questions just fine, but it's really not that important whether or not James would like to team up with his close friend. It's whether the Cavs want to acquire Anthony, and what price they'd be willing to pay in order to do so. The front office reportedly is in no hurry to rescue him from New York.