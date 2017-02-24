Carmelo Anthony says he doesn't understand Knicks' direction

The New York Knicks did nothing at Thursday’s trade deadline, and Carmelo Anthony is as confused as anybody.

Knicks president Phil Jackson assembled a roster that was meant to win now, but instead is 23-35 and 12th in the Eastern Conference. Since a playoff run seems so unlikely, it would have been understandable if Jackson had sold off some role players for draft picks. That did not happen, and, after New York’s 119-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Anthony told reporters he doesn’t understand management’s vision.

From ESPN’s Ian Begley:

“No, not now. No, to be honest with you,” Anthony said late Thursday night. “I think they were kind of planning on the trade deadline, whether they were trying to make moves. I think that was one plan. Now they’ve got to get back to the drawing board and come up with another plan about the future of this team.” … Anthony said he had “no reaction” to the team’s lack of moves but acknowledged that it is frustrating to be unsure of the approach that management, namely team president Phil Jackson, will take with the team at this point. “Yeah, I mean, nobody likes to be in limbo,” Anthony said. “We all want to know kind of what’s going on, especially when it’s involving you. But that’s not the way it is in sports. I don’t think I’m the only one that’s going through that or feeling that way. I think there’s other players who feel the same way, that they want to be involved -- not involved, but at least up to date with what’s going on. I feel like I’m kind of up to date as far as when it comes to me what’s going on.”

The uncertainty seems to be what is bothering Anthony the most. Most teams in the NBA are either looking to win now with established players or build for the future with young ones. A few clever teams like the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors have been able to do both simultaneously. New York is doing neither.

Anthony doesn’t know exactly what Jackson wants to do, and he doesn’t even really know that much about his own future. He has been on record saying that, if the Knicks decide they want to bottom out and rebuild, then management can tell him that and they can discuss their options. This hasn’t happened, but he had to answer a ton of questions about potential trades anyway.

As long as Anthony is in New York, there will be incentive for the front office to look for quick fixes and experienced players. That was what Jackson tried to do by signing Arron Afflalo and Robin Lopez in the summer of 2015, then trading for Derrick Rose and signing Joakim Noah last summer.

This coming offseason, Jackson has to decide whether to try that again or just trade Anthony and build something new around Kristaps Porzingis. Anthony would clearly like to be a part of that conversation.