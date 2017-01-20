Carmelo Anthony scores 25 in 2nd quarter, highest-scoring quarter in Knicks history

A great quarter for the Knicks star ultimately doesn't matter, but he got buckets for a while

Carmelo Anthony made history Thursday night, scoring 25 points in the second-quarter versus the Wizards. It was the highest-scoring quarter in New York Knicks history.

When Anthony gets hot, he remains one of the most incredible one-on-one scorers in the game. For those stretches, he is just unstoppable.

Anthony finished with just 34 points, however, and the Knicks lost 113-110 as he did try and make the right play, passing to Courtney Lee in the corner who passed up a 3. The Knicks did not get a shot off and fell to 19-25.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

