Cavaliers clinch playoffs behind 101 combined points from 'Big Three'

The Cleveland Cavaliers needed a crazy fourth-quarter comeback against the Lakers, but a win is a win, and they got one Sunday night, beating the Lakers 125-120 to become the first Eastern Conference team to clinch a playoff spot. The Cavs (46-23) now lead the Celtics for the East’s top spot by 2½ games.

Not only was the victory an important one for the Cavs, but it was historical, too; it was the first game in which the Big Three combined for 100-plus points.

This marks the first time that LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving have combined to score 100 points in a game — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 20, 2017

Kyrie led the way, dropping 46 points on 15-of-21 shooting. LeBron was impressive as always, putting up 34 points, six rebounds, and 7 assists. Kevin Love -- in his best performance since returning from his knee surgery -- added 21 points and 15 rebounds.

One hundred one points! From three guys! Three teams -- Utah, Orlando, and Dallas -- don’t even average 101 points per game!

For all of the remarkable achievements these three have accomplished in their short time together, this has to be right up there with the best of them. There are plenty of nights where that 101 points would have been enough for the Cavs to win the game, which is just absurd.

While these three aren’t going to get 100-plus every night, Sunday night was a good reminder of how awesome they are as a trio when healthy.