Cavaliers give former No. 2 pick Derrick Williams a 10-day tryout
Williams was recently waived by the Miami Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still looking to beef up their roster after injuries have hurt their wing depth and the team's struggles on the defensive glass have left them vulnerable. After the Miami Heat waived former No. 2 pick Derrick Williams this week to sign Okaro White, the Cavs announced Thursday that they will give Williams a 10-day flyer.
Williams is a bust within the framework of where he was drafted, there can be no confusion there. And despite stops with four different teams, he has been unable to stay with a squad for more than a season since leaving Minnesota. His per-36-minute numbers are good for his career, at 16 points and seven rebounds, but his defense has always been questionable and he can't shoot.
Still, he's a healthy body to take up some minutes, hopefully from LeBron James, who has been averaging his most minutes since he returned to Cleveland. If Williams can give them some energy and athleticism, and anything at all on the boards, that's a win. We'll see if he gets minutes or if he winds up riding the 10-day contract out on the pine.
