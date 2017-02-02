Cavaliers' J.R. Smith laughs at idea of rejoining Knicks

It's not quite DeMarcus Cousins calling George Karl a snake in the grass, but Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith expressed himself effectively with emojis early Thursday morning. At 7:21 a.m. ET, Smith responded to a tweet asking when he's returning to the New York Knicks with brevity and clarity:

Smith, who also revealed that Cavaliers sharpshooter Kyle Korver's nickname is "Gunnie," opined that Charles Barkley can't deal with the fact he's not on LeBron James' level and said that he has always wanted to dunk on his mom, is known to fire a shot the Knicks' way every once in a while. New York traded him and Iman Shumpert to Cleveland in January 2015, and Smith felt discarded. He said this before Knicks president Phil Jackson was quoted as saying he had exhibited "delinquent behavior" and that Smith had privately told him he was "going through some issues with his gal."

Less than a month after joining the Cavs, Smith said he liked the lack of distractions in Cleveland. In his first year there, he played in the NBA Finals; in his second, he won a championship. Smith has earned praise from James and Cavs coach Tyronn Lue for his improved professionalism and defense, and he signed a long-term deal with the team in October. New York, meanwhile, is in a familiar place: seven games under .500, 11th in the Eastern Conference and constantly involved in drama and trade rumors. Smith has no reason to look back.