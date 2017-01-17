Cavaliers' LeBron James on collision with Draymond Green: 'I'm a football player'

The Warriors forward mocked James for flopping on Monday

LeBron James got mocked for flopping, then called himself a football player. After the Cleveland Cavaliers' 126-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, James said Draymond Green's "shoulder hit me in the face," adding that it happened so fast that he didn't even realize who hit him at first. He did not say anything at all about Green making fun of him, but he didn't have to.

Watch, via ESPN:

In case you missed the play:

Lots of people will see James' quote and laugh. After all, fans at Oracle Arena chanted "FLOP-PER" during the replay review. James did get hit in the face, though, and that had to hurt, even if he might have embellished his reaction to get the officials' attention.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

