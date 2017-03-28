Cavs' Tyronn Lue says Kyrie Irving is one of the top-three point guards in the NBA

After Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving scored eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in a 103-74 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, coach Tyronn Lue paid him a compliment. When talking about his team’s fatigue, Lue casually called Irving one of the three best point guards in the NBA.

“I know a lot of guys are tired,” Lue said, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “With LeBron and Kyrie having to carry the load, Kevin [Love] and JR [Smith] being out so long, they’re pretty worn down. But that’s no excuse. A lot of other players are tired, too. When you’ve got one of the top-three point guards in the league and the best player in the world, that’s your job. You’re supposed to carry us and do what you’ve been doing.”

Lue is not exactly an objective observer -- part of his job is to support his players. He was there when Irving dropped 57 on the Spurs two seasons ago and caught fire in the NBA Finals last June. He knows Irving has the talent to be one of the very best at his position, and he has seen him take over games. As skilled as Irving is, though, there isn’t much evidence that he’s a top-three point guard right now.

If stats are your thing, here’s where Irving ranks among point guards in a few categories:

PER: 8th



Win shares: 9th

Real plus-minus: 13th

True shooting percentage: 9th

If you include James Harden as a point guard, which I would, then you’d have to bump Irving back one spot in each of those categories, too. But even if you leave Harden out, when you consider Irving’s poor defense and mediocre assist rate, it’s difficult to make a stats-based case that he’s in the same tier as Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul unless you’re talking about shoe sales. Isaiah Thomas has been more efficient and carried a bigger load than Irving this season, and both Kyle Lowry and John Wall are much better at affecting games when their shots aren’t falling. You can reasonably argue the merits of Damian Lillard, Mike Conley and Kemba Walker in comparison to Irving, as well.

I don’t say all this to diminish Irving, who is a devastating scorer and probably the best ball-handler in the league. I say it because, when he was a rookie, he showed the potential to be an all-time great with both his tools and his production. At 25, he still has that potential, but If he’s ever going to fully realize it, then he’ll have to improve in a significant way.