Cavs' depth challenged with J.R. Smith needing surgery on broken thumb

Just a few days before their Christmas Day showdown with the Golden State Warriors, the defending champions suffered a setback. Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith injured his right thumb in the second quarter of their 114-108 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and the team announced Wednesday that he suffered a fracture and will need surgery. The Cavs did not provide a timeline, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that he will need surgery and miss an "extended period" of time.

J.R. Smith is important to the Cavs' success. USATSI

What this means for the Cavs: