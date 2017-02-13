Cavs free up roster spot, save cash by trading injured Chris Andersen to Hornets

Birdman is migrating South

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Chris Andersen and cash considerations to the Charlotte Hornets for a 2017 second-round pick, GM David Griffin announced on Monday. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the pick is top-55 protected, so it will likely land near the bottom of the second round.

This was was cash-saving move by the Cavs as Andersen was still occupying a roster spot despite suffering a season-ending injury in December. The Cavs can now use this opening to sign or trade for a playmaker, like LeBron James has repeatedly called for.

The Hornets will reportedly waive Andersen to re-sign center Mike Tobey to a second 10-day contract.

The Cavs could've waived Andersen themselves but they would've had to pay a luxury tax. So by sending some cash considerations to Charlotte, the Hornets will waive Anderson for them as they have more room under their salary cap to absorb the hit.

This likely may be the end of Andersen's career. He is 38 years old and is recovering from an ACL tear.

From his colorful tattoos and mohawk, Andersen is one of the more unique players in the NBA and was key to helping the Heat win a championship in 2012. He may be remembered more for his idiosyncrasies but Andersen was a rare athletic talent and he carved out a nice little niche for himself in the NBA.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories