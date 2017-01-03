Cavs' Kevin Love apparently dropped 10 pounds in two days due to some bad fish
Food poisoning led to some bad times for the Cleveland big man
According to a 2010 CDC report, one in six Americans get food poisoning each year. Kevin Love is apparently one of the two Cavaliers that will suffer the sickness this year. Love nearly sat out Monday's win over the Pelicans, playing just 24 minutes and shooting 5 of 19 from the field. After the game, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue casually mentioned that Love had been so sick he'd lost "10 pounds."
Ty Lue says Kevin Love ate some bad sea bass on the trip back from CHA, causing him to lose 10 lbs from food poisoning in the last two days— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 3, 2017
That's an exaggeration, right? He didn't really lose 10 pounds in two days, right? Because that's a lot of vomit and whatever else came out of Love. If he lost 10 pounds in two days, I don't understand how he suited up Monday. That's just insanity.
Love played and is expected to be available for the Cavs' next game against the Bulls on Wednesday. He is, however, not expected to eat sea bass ever again.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Popovich's special gift for Sager's son
Pop gives broadcasting legend's son a tie his father would have loved
-
Draymond's triple-double bests Nuggets
Denver's defense can't stop the Warriors' onslaught in a fun, fast-paced game
-
WATCH: Jimmy Butler goes for 52
Chicago star makes tough shot after tough shot en route to a win with a spectacular stat l...
-
Westbrook does 'Discount Double Check'
The Thunder took a page out of Aaron Rodgers after making a 3-pointer in Milwaukee
-
NBA standings, schedule for this week
A look at the standings and schedule for this week in the NBA
-
Warriors week 11: Durant doing it all
Stephen Curry wants more pick-and-rolls, and Steve Kerr wants to stop and smell the roses
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre