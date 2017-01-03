Cavs' Kevin Love apparently dropped 10 pounds in two days due to some bad fish

According to a 2010 CDC report, one in six Americans get food poisoning each year. Kevin Love is apparently one of the two Cavaliers that will suffer the sickness this year. Love nearly sat out Monday's win over the Pelicans, playing just 24 minutes and shooting 5 of 19 from the field. After the game, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue casually mentioned that Love had been so sick he'd lost "10 pounds."

Ty Lue says Kevin Love ate some bad sea bass on the trip back from CHA, causing him to lose 10 lbs from food poisoning in the last two days — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 3, 2017

That's an exaggeration, right? He didn't really lose 10 pounds in two days, right? Because that's a lot of vomit and whatever else came out of Love. If he lost 10 pounds in two days, I don't understand how he suited up Monday. That's just insanity.

Love played and is expected to be available for the Cavs' next game against the Bulls on Wednesday. He is, however, not expected to eat sea bass ever again.