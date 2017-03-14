Cavs' Kyrie Irving says an ex-Cavs player visited him in a dream to say goodbye

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving returned to the “Road Trippin’” podcast with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton, the show where he told the world he belived the world is a flat . If you’re hoping that things got weird again, then rejoice: This time, Irving said his friend and former teammate Jordan McRae said goodbye to him in a dream. McRae was recently waived to create the roster spot that was first used to sign Andrew Bogut and then used to sign Larry Sanders.

“It was nuts, it was nutty,” Irving said. “And people are probably going to think I’m crazier after this, but fine. That’s fine. So I’m listening to this audio book.”

Jefferson then interrupted: “What’s the audio book?”

“It’s from Jiddu Krishnamurti and David Bohm and they’re talking and it’s just a one-on-one talk,” Irving said. “They’re talking about intimacy, they’re talking about just freedom of thought. We’re talking about being able to dig deep down and be able to free your mind no matter what. And the conversations are crazy. So I’m listening to it. I turn off the TV. I don’t watch TV anymore when I take naps ‘cause I’m listening. I’m listening. So while I’m awake, or not while I’m awake, while I’m sleeping, there’s this moment where I’m like, ‘ah, man I feel like I want to get up right now, but I can’t.’ So I felt like I was looking at myself sleep, but I was sleeping on my stomach and my hands were back. I never really sleep on my stomach, but I had to change my style I was sleeping at, so I started sleeping on my stomach.”

Jordan McRae apparently visited Kyrie Irving in his dream. USATSI

At this point, the listener is wondering where exactly Irving is going and what exactly this has to do with McRae, who was the subject of conversation. Fortunately, Irving (eventually) gets there.

“I kept seeing, like, I kept hearing the door and I kept seeing somebody and I kept feeling something go over me, like, over my back,” Irving said. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t wake up, I can’t wake up,’ but I’m so conscious of what’s going on, like, I know what’s going on. But I’m, like, very, very conscious, but the thing about it is, I don’t know if you guys have the same thing, but I can control my dreams. Like before when I was younger, when there would be like, OK, you would get into like a chase with somebody or you would get into a fight with somebody or you were doing something with your family members, I’m very conscious of my dreams and what’s going on and I can control them. So while I’m conscious, I’m still, I’m not awake, I’m in a deep sleep, but I’m watching myself and I feel like Jordan is trying to say goodbye.”

To recap, Irving put on a conversation between a philosopher and a theoretical physicist as he tried to go to sleep. When he fell asleep, he could sense McRae was trying to reach him, but he couldn’t move. Oh, and he can apparently control his dreams.

“So like I’m like ‘damn, would the cleaning lady let him in? Would somebody let him in?’” Irving said. “So I kept hearing the door open, but I still can’t wake up. So I’m still feeling a presence over me. I’m still feeling a presence. But I’m not scared, I’m not scared, I’m not nervous, I’m not fearful of it. I’m just like, ‘yo, wake up.’ So I wake up, and I’m still so tired, and I wake up and I kind of yell it. I’m like, ‘I love you, bro!’ I’m like, ‘I love you bro!’ And nobody’s in the room. Like, but I’m waking up and I’m telling myself, tell him one more time that you love him. Tell him one more time. Like, I’m sleeping, I’m so conscious of what’s going on, I’m like, ‘wake up, tell him one more time.’ And I finally woke up and I was like in this, I was frozen, but when I woke up, I was like, ‘I love you, bro!’”

I don’t know about you, but I’m a little confused about whether Irving was yelling “I love you, bro!” to McRae in his dream or in real life. I think it might actually be both. Anyway, there you have it: Irving felt McRae’s presence over him in a dream, saying goodbye.