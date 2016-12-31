Cavs' LeBron James says the Celtics absolutely have a star: Isaiah Thomas

LeBron James doesn't rave about opposing players often. When he doesn't feel like giving out public praise, he'll just say he doesn't want to talk about guys on other teams. James makes some exceptions, though, and when he does, his comments carry some weight. The latest example: He admires Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas quite a bit.

"They got a clear-cut star and that's Isaiah," James told reporters before the Cleveland Cavaliers' 124-118 win over the Celtics on Thursday, via cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. "The notion that they don't have a star, I think, is fugazi, as Donnie Brasco would say. Earlier I was watching the movie. So, they're a good team for a reason and it starts with the head of the snake and that's Isaiah."

James hesitated at first when asked if he could find a comparison for Thomas, eventually settling on one of Thomas' favorite players.

"No, he's a unique talent," James said, via the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett. "Maybe Damon Stoudamire. You know, lefty, crafty, can get to the paint at will, cam shoot the 3, commands attention on the floor. Very, very, very, very good player.

"He's a guy that you want on your team, because you know he's going to have a chip on his shoulder. He's going to try to prove everybody wrong, and he's using that as inspiration. I've never talked to him about that. I don't even know if he's ever talked about it, but you can tell."

It's notable that James brought up the idea that the Celtics don't have a true star. That has been a criticism of the team over the past few years, and the way you feel about that probably depends on how you define "star." Thomas made the All-Star team last year, and he's been even better this season by pretty much any statistical measure. He's their go-to guy down the stretch of games, averaging more fourth-quarter points than anybody in the league outside of Russell Westbrook.

You might not call him a "superstar" and you can pick nits with his defense, but Thomas carries a big burden for Boston and is one of the most effective pick-and-roll guards around. In that regard, James' evaluation is on the money. On the other hand, though, the Celtics front office would surely love to add another star to complement Thomas and four-time All-Star Al Horford. There's a reason Thomas said that they're not on the Cavs' level.

One more thought: It's hilarious that James said he doesn't know if Thomas, the No. 60 pick in the 2011 draft, has ever talked about having a chip on his shoulder and trying to prove people wrong. As Thomas has made clear in interview after interview since he came into the league, proving doubters wrong has been the defining element of his career.