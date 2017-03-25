LeBron James suffers corneal abrasion, could miss Wizards game Saturday

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James suffered a corneal abrasion to his right eye during Friday’s 112-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets, and he told reporters that he could miss Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards. From ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

James was fouled by the Hornets’ Jeremy Lamb with 31.2 seconds left in the third quarter while scoring an and-1 layup when the contact with his eye occurred. After covering his face and sitting on the floor beside the stanchion for several minutes, James signaled for a timeout and made his way to the bench to have his eye looked at by Cavs trainer Steve Spiro.

After the game, James told reporters his vision was blurry in his right eye and he was attended to by the Hornets’ team eye specialist.

James took another spill in the fourth, falling to the floor on his back from a foul by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with 6:48 left.

“Just took a hard foul -- a hard fall, I’m sorry. And I just got up and made my free throws, I think I made them,” said James, who went 1-for-2 from the line that possession but 14-for-16 for the game, representing a season high in free throw attempts. “I was just trying to put pressure on the rim, so, if coach decides to give me a game off, it’s not because I’m resting. It’s because I’m banged up.”