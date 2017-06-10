Cavs motivated by Warriors 'chatter' about celebrating Finals win in Cleveland

The Warriors talk. A lot. Especially Draymond Green. It's what they do and it's hard to criticize them for it. They're one of the most successful teams in the NBA and teams that good feel the right to talk as much as they want until someone makes them stop talking.

While the Cavaliers haven't been able to shut them up, they did manage to force Golden State quiet down a bit after their huge 137-116 Game 4 victory. Cleveland got huge performances out of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in their victory. After the game, both players implied they had some extra motivation behind the win besides staying alive for Game 5.

"You hear some chatter going on throughout the Warriors locker room, in terms of them trying to end it here," Irving said.

LeBron echoed Irving's comments in his postgame interview as well.

LeBron James said teammates informed him Warriors (Draymond) talked about celebrating at The Q and breaking out champagne. Motivated them. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 10, 2017

It sounds like the Warriors, Green in particular, were really excited about the idea of celebrating on Cleveland's home floor. James didn't seem too bothered by the source of the comments, saying "That's just Dray." Yet they clearly didn't want to watch someone celebrating in their arena.

This is why this rivalry is the best. The Warriors didn't just want to win the series and go 16-0 in the playoffs. They wanted to rub it in Cleveland's faces and spray champagne in their locker rooms. This got back to to the Cavs so they made sure to let the Warriors know they heard them. That's just great sports hatred.