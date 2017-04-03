Cavs need two overtimes to beat Pacers, Paul George in potential playoff preview

Sunday’s double-overtime thriller between the Cavaliers and Pacers taught us two things: 1) LeBron is still LeBron, and 2) Paul George is a bad, bad, bad man.

James recorded his 11th triple-double of the season with 41 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assist while George was equally brilliant with 43 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Cavs beat the Pacers, 135-130, in double overtime in one of the NBA’s best games of the season.

What makes Sunday’s game even more exciting is that the Cavs could end up meeting the Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs if things shake out the right way -- and for our sake, let’s hope they do.

LeBron gave us a glimpse of Playoff LeBron, clearly asserting himself and putting his stamp on the game early and often. The only problem was, George was right there to answer every single time. George pretty much single-handedly kept the Pacers in the game, scoring in every way imaginable -- from fadeaway 3-pointers to dunks in traffic. It was reminiscent of his dominant playoff performance last year against the Raptors, in which he led No. 7 seed Indiana to a decisive seventh game.

George scored 19 points in the overtime periods alone, including 10 straight to open the second overtime, but James received help from a resurgent J.R. Smith and Kevin Love to stay one step ahead of Indiana’s comeback attempt.

After Sunday, the Cavs are still a half-game back of the Celtics for the No. 1 spot in the East, while the Pacers, losers of four in a row, have dropped to the No. 9 spot behind the Bulls and Heat.

Seeing LeBron and George go at it down the stretch -- they even guarded each other most of the game -- was one of the more entertaining sequences of the season, and it sets up what could be (fingers crossed) an epic first-round matchup starting next weekend.