Cavs-Pistons highlights: J.R. Smith goes peak J.R. Smith for his first basket back

This is classic J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith made his return to the court earlier Thursday night, during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons in Detroit. He came off the bench, and struggled a bit to regain his rhythm in the first half, as he went just 1 of 5 from the field in the opening 24 minutes. 

His one basket, however, showed that J.R. will always be J.R. After a bit of a misthrown pass from LeBron, Smith found himself deep in the corner, which is not really where you want to be as an offensive player. But J.R. Smith did the only thing he knows how to do: he let a shot fly anyway. 

He needed a little luck to make it happen, but J.R. Smith is on the board in his return to action, and it happened in the most J.R. Smith way possible. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

