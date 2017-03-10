Cavs-Pistons highlights: J.R. Smith goes peak J.R. Smith for his first basket back
This is classic J.R. Smith
J.R. Smith made his return to the court earlier Thursday night, during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons in Detroit. He came off the bench, and struggled a bit to regain his rhythm in the first half, as he went just 1 of 5 from the field in the opening 24 minutes.
His one basket, however, showed that J.R. will always be J.R. After a bit of a misthrown pass from LeBron, Smith found himself deep in the corner, which is not really where you want to be as an offensive player. But J.R. Smith did the only thing he knows how to do: he let a shot fly anyway.
He needed a little luck to make it happen, but J.R. Smith is on the board in his return to action, and it happened in the most J.R. Smith way possible.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
LeBron slamming and jamming in Detroit
Why would The King ever do the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest when he can show out when it really...
-
Rookie rankings: Suns' Ulis emerges
The diminutive guard had the best week of his professional career
-
J.R. Smith to return Thursday for Cavs
J.R. has not played since Dec. 20 because of a broken thumb
-
Parker has high hopes for return
The sidelined forward is confident, and up for the challenge
-
Cousins fined $50K for bad language
The star's rocky start in New Orleans continues
-
Dudley and Jennings each fined $35K
Heavy fines are the result of Tuesday night's incident in Phoenix
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre