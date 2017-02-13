Cavs seeking second opinion for Kevin Love's 'concerning' knee injury

The Cavs have ruled out Kevin Love for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, but the All-Star forward could miss a lot more time.

According to an AP report, Cleveland is seeking a second opinion for a knee injury Love suffered during Saturday's win over the Denver Nuggets. Love experienced soreness and swelling in his left knee, and underwent an MRI on Sunday. The Cavs have not disclosed the results of the MRI, but the fact that he's getting a second opinion probably isn't a good sign.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue spoke about Love's injury following Monday's practice.

"Always concerned when guys are going down," Lue said. "And we're already limited as it is. Definitely concerned, but gotta see how he feels. Just get evaluated tomorrow and see how he feels."

The Cavs play their last game before the All-Star break against the Pacers on Wednesday, and it's doubtful Love will suit up for that one. Love is also slated to play in Sunday's All-Star Game in New Orleans.

After a rough 2016 postseason, Love has been brilliant this season, averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while finding his place in the Cavs offense.

If Love is forced to miss extended time it would be a rough blow to Cleveland, which has won five of its last six games after going 7-8 in January.