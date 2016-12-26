Cavs upset Kevin Durant wasn't called for tech for what he said to Kevin Love

One of the more amusing aspects of the Cavaliers' 109-108 Christmas victory over the Warriors was the dunking exploits of Richard Jefferson.

Electrifying the home crowd and his teammates, the 36-year-old veteran threw down two monster dunks, one on Kevin Durant and another true posterization on Klay Thompson. Jefferson's dunk on Durant, though, did cost him as he received a taunting technical for winking and smiling at the Warriors superstar after the fact. Jefferson and the Cavs tried to protest the technical but it was to no avail.

Jefferson's technical reportedly really upset the Cavs because they felt like it was a double standard, as Durant had been repeatedly directing profanity at Kevin Love throughout the game.

From the Akron Beacon Journal's Jason Lloyd:

Cavs players were upset Jefferson was T'd up because, in their opinion, Durant was doing far worse. Durant dropped some choice expletives on Kevin Love following his dunks, including calling him a motherf-----. Players questioned how Durant can get away with calling a player that while Jefferson gets whistled for a smile and a wink.

Here is Durant's dunk on Love, which may have been when he called the Cavs big man that choice expletive:

If that is the play in question, unless Durant yelled, officials aren't really in earshot to hear him, which is likely why no technical was called. This is unlike Jefferson's dunk on Durant as the baseline official is right there and was able to see Jefferson's playful taunt.

While it is amusing the Cavs are complaining, like all teams, Cleveland just wants every game they play in to be called fairly. But this is the second instance of the Cavs complaining about Golden State's foul language.

In Game 4 of the Finals last year, LeBron James took umbrage to Draymond Green calling him a "b----." That led to Klay Thompson telling the media that James' feelings got hurt. And that, in turn, perhaps further motivated James as he had a performance for the ages in Game 5, finishing with 41 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. James continued his strong play the rest of the series and the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship.

Durant's language on Sunday isn't on the same level as the stakes weren't as high. But it is just another interesting chapter in the growing rivalry between the Warriors and Cavaliers.