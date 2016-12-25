Cavs vet Richard Jefferson puts Durant, Thompson on posters for Christmas

The ageless vet had two monster dunks against the Warriors

Reminder: Richard Jefferson isn't 36 years old. He is 36 years young.

The Cavaliers veteran forward showed that he still has plenty of spring left in his legs by throwing down two monster dunks against the Warriors on Christmas.

Jefferson's first victim was Kevin Durant:

And while that dunk was phenomenal, Jefferson somehow trumped that slam by crushing a one-handed slam directly on Klay Thompson:

You can chalk it up to a Christmas miracle if you want but Jefferson is clearly still a high flyer at the age of 36.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories