Cavs-Warriors Finals Game 5: LeBron goes through Kevin Durant for a rim-rocking slam

Even though the Cavaliers are down 3-1 to the Warriors, The King has been spectacular throughout the first four games of the Finals, and has made his fair share of spectacular plays along the way, highlighted by his self-alley-oop off the backboard in Game 4.

Early in the second quarter of Game 5, however, LeBron James might have topped even that ridiculous play. Out on a fastbreak with Deron Williams, LeBron got the ball right outside the 3-point line, put down one dribble, and powered his way to the rim for a powerful one-hand slam.

Kevin Durant even came over to try and block the attempt, but LeBron was not fazed in the slightest, even with Durant's arm smacking him right on the top of the head.

BOOM.

LeBron is determined to send this thing back to Cleveland for Game 6.