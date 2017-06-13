Cavs-Warriors Finals Game 5: LeBron goes through Kevin Durant for a rim-rocking slam
LeBron got fouled on the dunk as well, but it wasn't called
Even though the Cavaliers are down 3-1 to the Warriors, The King has been spectacular throughout the first four games of the Finals, and has made his fair share of spectacular plays along the way, highlighted by his self-alley-oop off the backboard in Game 4.
Early in the second quarter of Game 5, however, LeBron James might have topped even that ridiculous play. Out on a fastbreak with Deron Williams, LeBron got the ball right outside the 3-point line, put down one dribble, and powered his way to the rim for a powerful one-hand slam.
Kevin Durant even came over to try and block the attempt, but LeBron was not fazed in the slightest, even with Durant's arm smacking him right on the top of the head.
BOOM.
LeBron is determined to send this thing back to Cleveland for Game 6.
-
James faces his basketball mortality
The Warriors present an existential challenge to the reign of King James
-
These unlikely Warriors might get rings
The Warriors have a few players that you might have forgotten are going to win a ring
-
Draymond Green gets sweet redemption
In Game 5 of last year's Finals, Green wasn't there; in Game 5 of this year's Finals, he w...
-
Cavs owner to meet with GM Griffin
Griffin's contract expires at the end of June
-
Draymond texted Durant after Game 7 loss
Green started the recruiting process right away
-
Durant even better in title pursuit
KD finally gets his elusive championship and in the process shows how talented he really i...