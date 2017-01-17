Cavs-Warriors highlights: Draymond Green mocks LeBron James after incredible flop
Yup, these two teams still dislike each other.
LeBron James knows how to draw a flagrant. The Cavaliers star pulled off an all-time flop on Monday vs. the Warriors, earning a flagrant one foul on Draymond Green, and a subsequent kerfuffle with Richard Jefferson earned Green a tech.
Warriors' Draymond Green hard fouls Cavaliers' LeBron James & then mocks his flailing (all angles) pic.twitter.com/rzOTYiXhFt— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 17, 2017
Green mocking James seems notable considering how the Warriors mocked James last year for how he reacted to Green punching him in the crotch, earning Green a Game 5 suspension in the Finals which many feel opened the door to he Warriors' 3-1 collapse.
Apparently Golden State isn't done mocking James. Notably, the Cavaliers used that call and others to pull within 14 in the first-half before a vicious Warriors blitz tore open a 29 point lead at half.
Green helped bring the energy for the Warriors and his emotional play and physicality helped set the tone for Golden State who badly needed to get revenge after losing four straight games.
The internet had its fun:
Twitter is so quick 😂 pic.twitter.com/u4h4xoy8TC— Francesca (@Fr3nchyRoCkks) January 17, 2017
It was very clearly a flop by James, and very clearly a foul by Green. While it was a clothesline, it's hard to rule that as a real flagrant given James' reaction. Without the reaction, does it earn the flagrant?
It'll be interesting to see if the flagrant or tech are rescinded later. Meanwhile, more fuel for the fire between the Warriors and Cavaliers.
