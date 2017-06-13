Cavs-Warriors: LeBron becomes first to average triple-double in NBA Finals history
The season of triple-doubles continues
With Russell Westbrook setting a new NBA record for the most triple-doubles in a season -- while also becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for a whole season -- and the NBA as a whole setting a new record for triple-doubles in a season, 2016-17 was officially the season of triple-doubles.
It was fitting, then, that it should end with LeBron James becoming the first player to ever average a triple-double in the NBA Finals. James put up 33.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists per game. He also shot over 56 percent from the field, and over 38 percent from downtown.
LeBron was especially great in Game 5, finishing with 41 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists, but as was the case all series long, it just wasn't enough for the Cavs.
It isn't another championship, which is what LeBron was focused on, but this is still a pretty remarkable achievement.
