Celebrate Russell Westbrook's 31st triple-double with Westbrook-Chamberlain mixtape
Russell Westbrook tied Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most triple-doubles in one season with 31
Russell Westbrook has been a man possessed this year, single-handedly willing the Oklahoma City Thunder forward. Along the way he has become a triple-double machine, and Thursday night he picked up another one, finishing with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in the Thunder’s 102-92 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
The triple-double was Westbrook’s 31st of the season, which tied Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most in one season. Any time you’re tying Chamberlain in the record books, you know you’re doing something right.
To celebrate the incredible achievement, the NBA put out an a mixtape featuring both Westbrook and Chamberlain, and, you’re not gonna believe this, but it’s pretty awesome.
While the 6-foot-3 guard and the 7-foot-1 center were obviously quite different players, it’s incredible to see the way the league cut the video together to show them pulling off the same type of plays. The little off-glass fadeaway from the post they each make is especially similar.
As impressive as this mix was, I can’t wait to see what gets put together if Russ is able to match Oscar Robertson’s mark of averaging a triple-double for the entire season.
