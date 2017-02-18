Celebrity All-Star Game: Mark Cuban wears No. 46 jersey in apparent jab at Trump
No. 46 would be the next president following Donald Trump; Cuban in 2020?
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donned a No. 46 jersey in Friday’s Celebrity All-Star Game in an apparent jab at comments made by President Donald Trump, who tweeted on Feb. 12 that Cuban was “not smart enough to run for President.”
According to a report from ESPN, Cuban’s jersey number, which represents the number of the next President, was “likely” in response to that hateful tweet from Trump.
Cuban, who has been critical of the newly elected President, was mum on whether it was a direct shot at Trump.
“I couldn’t get 23. This is two times 23,” Cuban told ESPN about his jersey number.
He was right about that. Cuban finished with zero points and one rebound in a 33-point loss in the Celebrity All-Star Game.
The jab from Trump wasn’t the only correspondence between the two. Cuban constantly shared his support of Hilary Clinton on Twitter during the Presidential election while making his doubts of Trump known.
On Friday, in a rant on Twitter, Cuban said: “Trump’s biggest issues are: No self-awareness, no situational awareness, can’t admit mistakes, no leadership skills, can’t stay focused.” He also criticized Trump on his policies and pointed out “errors” made in his early months of the presidency.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Pacers shopping for talent for George
Indiana's 2017 first-round pick could be a trade piece in order to surround Paul George with...
-
Murray takes MVP of rising star game
Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Jamal Murray stole the show of the Rising Star Challenge
-
Jarrius drains jumper in celebrity game
New Orleans superfan appeared late in the celebrity All-Star game and knocked down a jumpe...
-
K.D. praises Westbrook ahead of A-S Game
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant will be on the same All-Star team Sunday
-
How to watch the D-League All-Star Game
Where, who, and what time to watch the D-League All-Star game this weekend
-
Kyrie is convinced the Earth is flat
Despite evidence, err, facts, that say otherwise, Kyrie Irving thinks the Earth is flat
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre