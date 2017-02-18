Celebrity All-Star Game: Mark Cuban wears No. 46 jersey in apparent jab at Trump

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donned a No. 46 jersey in Friday’s Celebrity All-Star Game in an apparent jab at comments made by President Donald Trump, who tweeted on Feb. 12 that Cuban was “not smart enough to run for President.”

According to a report from ESPN, Cuban’s jersey number, which represents the number of the next President, was “likely” in response to that hateful tweet from Trump.

Cuban, who has been critical of the newly elected President, was mum on whether it was a direct shot at Trump.

“I couldn’t get 23. This is two times 23,” Cuban told ESPN about his jersey number.

He was right about that. Cuban finished with zero points and one rebound in a 33-point loss in the Celebrity All-Star Game.

The jab from Trump wasn’t the only correspondence between the two. Cuban constantly shared his support of Hilary Clinton on Twitter during the Presidential election while making his doubts of Trump known.

On Friday, in a rant on Twitter, Cuban said: “Trump’s biggest issues are: No self-awareness, no situational awareness, can’t admit mistakes, no leadership skills, can’t stay focused.” He also criticized Trump on his policies and pointed out “errors” made in his early months of the presidency.