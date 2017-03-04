Celtics' Isaiah Thomas predicts Magic Johnson will bring a superstar to the Lakers

Magic Johnson is the face of the Lakers, but not everyone is sold on the idea that he’ll be able to return the franchise to the prestige the city of Los Angeles is so used to.

One person who is apparently sold? Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas.

“Some superstar is going to come here,” Thomas said Friday morning before Boston’s game against the Lakers via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “It’s good. Magic Johnson is arguably the best Laker ever, so to have him the head of all that and making decisions, it’s a step in the right direction. Everybody respects him. I mean, the Lakers are not going to be, I guess, what they are now forever. He’ll bring some people here.”

Johnson was named president of basketball operations in an organization-wide shakeup for the Lakers in February.

Thomas was open about wanting to join the Lakers during his free agency in 2014, but instead signed with the Suns and was later traded to Boston -- where he has become a superstar in his own right.

The 5-foot-9 scoring machine is second in the NBA in points per game at 29.6, and it’s safe to say he has shattered any expectations that came with being the 60th and final pick in the draft.

While it appears Thomas’ standing with the Celtics is secure, he does have a big payday coming his way. If general manager Danny Ainge decides to go in a different direction and let the All-Star leave, Thomas could be Magic’s first superstar signing in the summer of 2018.

Hey, crazier things have happened.