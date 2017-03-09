Celtics' Jaylen Brown on Warriors' Stephen Curry pointing at him: 'It was cute'

At the end of the third quarter on Wednesday, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown bit on a Stephen Curry pump fake, watched the back-to-back MVP hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, then found himself on the receiving end of some rare Curry taunting. Curry appeared to be telling Brown, a rookie, to quiet down .

That 3 put the Golden State Warriors up by two points heading into the final frame. Brown’s Celtics would have the last laugh, though, holding the Warriors to just 12 points in the fourth quarter and coming away with a 99-86 victory . At the end, with Golden State fans leaving Oracle Arena, the Boston fans in attendance chanted “M-V-P” for Isaiah Thomas.

Postgame, Brown denied saying anything at all to Curry and dismissed the whole thing as “cute,” via masslive.com’s Jay King:

“I didn’t say a word to him,” Brown said after Boston’s 99-86 win. “I promise I didn’t say a word to him. I was just out there playing D, doing my job. He looked at me and starting doing whatever. But, I mean, they needed that energy to get them going. I’m just glad we got the win tonight.” … “I don’t think he said anything,” said Brown. “I think he was just moving his fingers or pointing. I don’t think he said anything either. Nothing was said.” “I didn’t say nothing to him,” added Brown. “He hit a good shot. It was cute. And he just made a good shot. I didn’t say a word. I was just playing defense.”

It’s hard to believe Curry would do that for no reason. Either there was some sort of misunderstanding or Brown is an excellent liar.