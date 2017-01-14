Celtics mad Atlanta fans booed Al Horford, but the ex-Hawks All-Star keeps it classy

The Celtics topped the Hawks on Friday night with Isaiah Thomas' clutch jumper. It was Al Horford's return to Atlanta for the first time since signing with Boston in free agency, after playing his entire career with the Hawks.

The Atlanta crowd was not warm in their reception. They booed Horford consistently throughout the game. Horford, for his part, was taken aback by it. His teammates, predictably, were offended by it.

"They weren't expected, but it is what it is," Horford said. "I know there's a lot of fans out there that appreciated my time here, and I appreciate them." He was booed in pregame introductions, booed when he touched the ball and booed whenever he returned from a breather on the bench. It didn't help that he and the Boston Celtics took a 103-101 victory, snapping the Hawks' seven-game winning streak." You don't boo a guy like that," Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas said after scoring 28 points. "You're not turning down money like that. None of them people that are booing are turning down that money, so he went to a situation he thought may be a little better."Like I said, a guy like that, with that type of character, you can't boo him. That's disrespectful." "They made a bigger deal of it than I did," Horford said. "I was just ready to play. I just appreciate their effort and everything they did."

Horford handled this right. Saying he knows some fans appreciate what he accomplished there, saying it's disappointing, being happy with the win, and later saying he didn't really care that much about "revenge." That's authentic to who Horford is: classy, restrained, good-natured.

Al Horford was just happy to get a win Friday. USATSI

Thomas and the Celtics getting upset is very indicative of who they are as well. They take everything as disrespect, and they take it personally. It's part of the team's identity, and it's largely a remnant of when they were the scrappy underdogs. But they're not. They're the third-best team in the Eastern Conference and expected to challenge Toronto for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. They are the overdogs.

As for the fans ... they have every right to boo. Horford left after being a part of the community for nearly a decade. He had every right, that's what free agency is. He gets to make that decision. But fans have a right to feel jilted, and to feel like it was a rejection of their city and the team they support. That's the thing about sports. It's simultaneously never personal and always personal at the same time.