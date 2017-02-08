Charles Barkley: Dwyane Wade, Draymond Green are 'AAU babies' for backing LeBron

To no surprise to anyone, Charles Barkley is still talking about his war of words with LeBron James.

The Cavaliers star took umbrage with Barkley saying James was whining about Cleveland needing to add another playmaker. Barkley also seemed to question James' competitive fire and spirit, which led to James going off and unleashing a litany of the Hall of Famer's transgressions on and off the court. Dwyane Wade agreed with James and showed his full support for his good friend.

Barkley then responded to James' comments, saying he didn't make things personal and that he wasn't going to retract his criticism. And while the whole thing could've ended there, Barkley went on Mike & Mike on Wednesday to talk some more. Only this time, Barkley directed his ire at Wade and Warriors All-Star Draymond Green, who also backed up James' critical comments.

"This new generation, they all stick together, they all play together, they're all AAU babies," Barkley said via USA Today. "Any type of criticism directed toward them, they consider it hate. Even if it's a fair criticism, they consider it hate. So no, it does not bother me what the new generation thinks, to be honest with you. I know they all stick together, so that's just part of it too."

In his original response to James, Barkley repeatedly said that he never makes his comments personal. However, calling James whiny and questioning his competitiveness and now referring to Green and Wade as "AAU babies" is definitely personal.

Barkley is entitled to his opinion, and as a talking head he is just doing his job with comments like this. Also Mike & Mike did ask him about it so he was simply answering their line of questioning. But perhaps enough is enough as Barkley should just move on from this feud and focus his critical eye elsewhere.