Charles Barkley has an interesting theory regarding Phil Jackson and Knicks drama

For the past several weeks, Carmelo Anthony has been linked to numerous trade rumors as it becomes clearer everyday that Knicks team president Phil Jackson would like to make a drastic change in New York. Hoping to get his way, Jackson has even resorted to subtweeting Anthony. But the fact remains that with his no-trade clause, Anthony won't be traded unless he wants to be.

Jackson's whole approach to trying to trade Anthony is quite mystifying, especially since he was the one that re-signed the Knicks star in 2014 and gave him the ultra rare no-trade clause. But Jackson's strategy is quite clear to see, he is trying to force Anthony out. Or as TNT analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley put it, Jackson is trying to grind Anthony's gears.

"[Jackson is] trying to piss Carmelo off enough that he accepts a trade," Barkley said Wednesday on "Mike & Mike" (via USA Today). "Very simple. Carmelo has a no-trade [clause], and he's trying to make him so mad that he accepts a trade. That's the only thing it can be. I mean, he gave him a no-trade, there's nothing he can do about it, he wants to start rebuilding and he can't do it as long as Carmelo's there."

Barkley hit the nail on the head here. The tense situation in New York won't be resolved until Anthony agrees to waive his no-trade clause. So Jackson will just have to continue to wait and keep trying to tick Anthony off if he wants to trade away the Knicks star.