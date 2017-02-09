Oakley apologizes to New York fans; Knicks double down with new statement

As the Knicks turn...

After the ugly incident Wednesday night in which former Knicks great Charles Oakley was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden and later arrested on assault charges, public sentiment largely sided with Oakley. Oakley has had a contentious relationship with Knicks owner James Dolan, and Dolan was in the vicinity of Oakley's outburst. Oakley has claimed he wasn't saying anything disruptive, but sources at the scene told ESPN otherwise, so there's some dispute about it.

The Knicks issued a statement Wednesday night putting all blame on Oakley and finishing by saying they "hope he gets help." After Oakley claimed he did nothing wrong, the team doubled down on their view of the situation on Thursday:

Oakley took to ESPN Radio on Thursday and apologized for being a "troublemaker."

Oakley on ESPN-NY Radio said, "I want to say I'm sorry to all the fans of the Garden. I never want to be a troublemaker in life." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 9, 2017

Then Oakley said the most Oakley thing ever:

Oakley on ESPN-NY Radio on confrontations: "One guy, try your luck. Eight, 9 guys, I have to brace myself and be ready for the challenge." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 9, 2017

He's not lying.

But Oakley's still upset with the team, especially after their original statement:

"Another smack in the face" is what Oakley called the end of Knicks' statement... "we hope he gets some help soon." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 9, 2017

The drama continues for New York.