Oakley apologizes to New York fans; Knicks double down with new statement

After the ugly incident Wednesday night in which former Knicks great Charles Oakley was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden and later arrested on assault charges, public sentiment largely sided with Oakley. Oakley has had a contentious relationship with Knicks owner James Dolan, and Dolan was in the vicinity of Oakley's outburst. Oakley has claimed he wasn't saying anything disruptive, but sources at the scene told ESPN otherwise, so there's some dispute about it.

The Knicks issued a statement Wednesday night putting all blame on Oakley and finishing by saying they "hope he gets help." After Oakley claimed he did nothing wrong, the team doubled down on their view of the situation on Thursday:

Oakley took to ESPN Radio on Thursday and apologized for being a "troublemaker."

Then Oakley said the most Oakley thing ever:

He's not lying.

But Oakley's still upset with the team, especially after their original statement:

The drama continues for New York.

