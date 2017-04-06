Charles Oakley defends LeBron resting, calls out Rodman: 'You wasn't a tough guy'

Former NBA forwards Dennis Rodman and Charles Oakley were known to get into it on the court, so it’s no surprise they’re still going at it now that they’re both retired.

This time the old rivals are fighting about Rodman’s recent comments centered around LeBron James taking games off for rest purposes. Speaking with our own Bill Reiter, Rodman went on a profanity-laced tirade about LeBron, saying:

“You know what, LeBron’s doing one thing that I always said that Michael Jordan never did. He never rested. He played every game. He played every game. LeBron has the position to do this now because they need him. The league needs him that’s why he’s doing all this crazy s--- now like bitching and complaining and all this [BS].”

In the grand tradition of older players sticking up for each other, you’d think Oakley would have agreed with Rodman, but instead the Knicks legend came to LeBron’s defense on Twitter, and threw a cyber-haymaker in Rodman’s direction:

Dennis Rodman stop it you wasn't a tough guy. I think LeBron is smart , you don't have to be tough to play basketball Miss wedding dress — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) April 6, 2017

“Dennis Rodman stop it you wasn’t a tough guy,” Oakley wrote. “I think LeBron is smart, you don’t have to be tough to play basketball Miss wedding dress.”

Shots fired, indeed.

Oakley’s insensitive comment about Rodman’s choice of attire notwithstanding, it’s interesting to see a retired player -- particularly a “tough guy” like Oakley -- sticking up for LeBron, and for players resting in general.

More importantly, this is setting up a potential war of words between Oakley and Rodman -- something the NBA could use during the waning days of the regular season. Get your popcorn ready.