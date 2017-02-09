Charles Oakley denies wrongdoing following ejection, arrest at Knicks game

Former Knicks great Charles Oakley was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden during a Clippers-Knicks game on Wednesday, arrested, and charged with three counts of assault and trespassing, and later released by the New York police. After his release, Oakley told the New York Daily News he did not accost Knicks owner James Dolan and that his removal was unfair.

"I was there for four minutes," Oakley said late Wednesday night. "I didn't say anything to him. I swear on my mother. They came over and wanted to know why I was sitting there. I bought the ticket. I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave. And I said I'm not leaving"

Source: SEE IT: Charles Oakley arrested after fighting in stands at MSG - NY Daily News.

The NYDN also reports that sources at the Garden refute Oakley's account and say he was disruptive. The Knicks released the following statement following Oakley's ejection:

Oakley later provided this interview on camera: