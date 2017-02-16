Charles Oakley puts Knicks owner James Dolan on same level as Donald Sterling

Ex-Knicks star says he has no plans to go back to Garden soon, despite ban being lifted

Charles Oakley will not go gentle into that good night.

After getting banned from Madison Square Garden by Knicks owner James Dolan because of an incident involving Oakley at a game on Feb. 8, the two sides reached an agreement. Thanks to Michael Jordan and Adam Silver, Oakley is no longer banned from Madison Square Garden but he has no plans to return soon. Still stinging from his treatment at the Garden, Oakley said he can’t forgive Dolan and continues to speak out about the Knicks owner.

Oakley agrees with Warriors All-Star Draymond Green’s assessment that Dolan has “a slave-master mentality.” In an interview with SI Now, Oakley says Dolan is comparable to former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who had to sell the team in 2014 after racist remarks he made were caught on tape. 

“He’s definitely a control freak,” Oakley said of Dolan. “He’s got everybody in the Garden on pins and needles. The other owners know this, that’s the bad thing about it. They are going to let [something] happen like it happened with the L.A. Clippers. It’s that bad.”

Oakley said he sees parallels between Dolan and Sterling.

“He’s on the level,” Oakley said. “This man’s been around for a long time. I ain’t heard nothing good about him.”

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

