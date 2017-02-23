Charles Oakley to attend Knicks' game in Cleveland on Thursday

Charles Oakley might not be back at Madison Square Garden anytime soon, but the former New York Knicks great will watch his former team play in his hometown of Cleveland. Oakley told the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola that he’ll be in the building when the Knicks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

It’s unknown whether or not Oakley will be there as a guest of Cavs star LeBron James. The two are close, and James publicly supported Oakley after the New York legend was thrown out of MSG and arrested earlier this month.

Oakley was initially banned from the arena, but that has been lifted. Still, he will not forgive Knicks owner James Dolan for how he was treated . Oakley has been clear that he will always love New York and its fans, but this feud is not over.