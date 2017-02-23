Charles Oakley to attend Knicks' game in Cleveland on Thursday
But who knows when he'll be back at Madison Square Garden?
Charles Oakley might not be back at Madison Square Garden anytime soon, but the former New York Knicks great will watch his former team play in his hometown of Cleveland. Oakley told the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola that he’ll be in the building when the Knicks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
It’s unknown whether or not Oakley will be there as a guest of Cavs star LeBron James. The two are close, and James publicly supported Oakley after the New York legend was thrown out of MSG and arrested earlier this month.
Oakley was initially banned from the arena, but that has been lifted. Still, he will not forgive Knicks owner James Dolan for how he was treated . Oakley has been clear that he will always love New York and its fans, but this feud is not over.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Trade deadline: Celts talk Paul George
A roundup of the latest talk as the trade deadline approaches
-
Good move hiring Magic, to a point
Lakers great is an uber brand, ambassador; fixing the mess in L.A. needs real front-office...
-
Report: Lakers trade Williams to Rockets
It's a great start for the Magic-Pelinka regime
-
Report: Pelicans want to re-sign Holiday
Free agent-to-be point guard has more incentive to stay as part of New Orleans' core
-
2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
Find the details of every single trade around the league right here
-
Cavs, Celtics among Bogut destinations
The center is a Sixer ... for now
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre