Charles Oakley's MSG ban reportedly lifted, but ex-Knicks star in no rush to return

Owner James Dolan officially banned him last Friday

It's (reportedly) official: New York Knicks owner James Dolan has lifted Charles Oakley's ban from Madison Square Garden, according to the Associated Press' Brian Mahoney. You can thank Michael Jordan and Adam Silver for this, as the two of them spoke with Oakley and Dolan on a conference call on Monday.

From the AP:

A person briefed on the discussions tells The Associated Press that Madison Square Garden has lifted its ban of Charles Oakley.

The person who spoke to the AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private says the former Knicks star who was arrested at a game last week is welcome back at the arena.

This was the expected outcome after Monday's meeting. Dolan has perhaps never been less popular with Knicks fans than he is right now, and that's saying something. The whole Oakley ordeal has been embarrassing to the organization.

Oakley, however, is unlikely to be spotted sitting courtside with Dolan anytime soon. He and Dolan have had issues for years, and a simple invitation to MSG isn't going to make everything hunky-dory. Oakley appeared on ESPN radio's Dan Le Batard Show on Tuesday and made it clear that he's not going to let Dolan off the hook easily:

Oakley will surely return to the Garden at some point, but it will be on his terms. New York, of course, has to hope this will be sooner rather than later.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

