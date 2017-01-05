Chris Bosh on his time away from Heat: 'I'm kind of getting the taste of retirement'

Although he is still listed on Miami's injury report, Chris Bosh's future with the Heat is essentially over. Unable to play since last February due to complications related to blood clots, Bosh failed a physical with the Heat right before the start of the season, which prompted Pat Riley to basically sever ties with the All-Star big man. Bosh has remained steadfast, however, and wants to resume his career at some point. But if and when that actually happens still remains to be seen.

Bosh has been keeping busy even though he isn't playing. He attended CES, the "global consumer electronics and consumer technology tradeshow," in Las Vegas on Thursday and talked about what he's been up to lately. Bosh basically said he was still figuring things out but didn't mention anything about making an NBA comeback or retiring. He did however, use the word retirement.

From the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds:

"For me, I kind of just follow my passions and follow what I love to do and use my free time to kind of answer those questions and go through my bad moods and maybe a little light case of depression," Bosh said. "Really, to search for what I'm looking for. And I've come to some interesting conclusions. It's all about following my heart and what made me happy." ... "I'm still learning more about myself and my situation, and really off the court how to function there because I'm kind of getting the taste of retirement now," Bosh said. "Just trying to navigate those waters because it gets a little complicated sometimes. ... Hoping one day that the stars align and I figure some things out and things kind of just go my way and I'll be able to do what I want to do. I don't know what that is yet."

There is really no reason to speculate on Bosh's career right now because we don't truly know the extent of his health issues. But while it is a bummer that he isn't currently playing, Bosh does sound like he is in a good place.

Not to mention, although he is not playing, Bosh has taken full advantage of his newfound free time by becoming a better guitar player. Bosh has become such a beast at the guitar that R&B singer Miguel had to see his skills this past summer.

From an entertaining SLAM Online profile on Bosh:

"One time this summer, we were hanging out in Nashville," Bosh says. "Miguel is a really good friend of ours. It was me, him and we were supposed to go see Gary Owen that night at a comedy club. We all ended up hanging out at my room. "I was talking to Miguel and they brought out the guitar. He was like, 'You play the guitar?' I was like, Yeah! And my wife, she's always like, 'Yeah, he plays the guitar! Sing, play for 'em, babe!' She put me on the spot right away. So I said, 'OK, damn, Miguel, you're here. I have to jam with you.' That was probably the coolest moment so far."

Impressing Miguel with your guitar skills does indeed sound like a very cool moment, which after his health scare, is really all Bosh needs as he tries to figure out his NBA future.