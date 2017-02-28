Chris Bosh provides health update; Heat likely to waive him in coming days

Chris Bosh has kept a low profile during his absence from basketball. The Miami Heat All-Star forward has been sidelined for a year because of a blood clot condition, unable to find a doctor willing to clear him to play and whose diagnosis the Heat will accept. He’s done interviews but hasn’t spoken about his situation. On Monday, he appeared on the TNT NBA “Players Only” broadcast and spoke with Chris Webber about his health. His comments, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“My health is great. I’m feeling good, still working out, and just really still staying ready,” he said in his first public comments about his health since issuing a series of scathing rebukes in September and October of the Heat’s handling of his condition.

Bosh has said for almost a year that he’s staying in shape. He’s not in any danger from working out and has posted videos and photos from the gym. He’s maintained that he’s ready to play whenever he can get clearance, though multiple exams have ruled that out, in part because he is taking blood thinners.

Meanwhile, the Sun Sentinel notes that Wednesday marks the first day teams can waive a player without him being eligible for the playoffs. So the Heat have waited to begin that process under NBA guidelines, which mandate waiting a year since he previously played. The Heat are preventing Bosh from being signed by another team, at which point if he played 25 games, the full salary amount would go back on their cap sheet for this season and going forward.

That would be very bad for Miami.

Miami has stated multiple times that it has Bosh’s best interests at heart, not wanting to see him risk his health for his career. The Sun-Sentinel reports the Heat have reached out to Bosh to try and resolve the situation amicably but received no response, which isn’t surprising since Bosh feels they are not acting in his best interest. To be clear, it can be both. The Heat may want Bosh to stay off the floor for his own good while making sure they get max money back.

You can expect the Heat to begin the process of waiving Bosh in the coming days. No matter how hopeful Bosh is, his feelings on the matter are moot until he is cleared.