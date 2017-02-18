Chris Webber, Tracy McGrady headline 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

Former NBA All-Stars Tracy McGrady and Chris Webber are one step closer to being elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 14 finalists for the class of 2017. McGrady and Webber made the cut with Warriors and Heat great Tim Hardaway and former Rockets player and coach Rudy Tomjanovich, who guided Houston to two championships.

“We are grateful to the 14 finalists in the Class of 2017 for the impact they have had on the game we cherish. To be named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame is an incredible accomplishment and we are proud to honor those who have shaped our game over the years,” Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, said in a release. “The Honors Committee now has the challenging task of selecting this year’s enshrinees and we look forward to making the announcement at the NCAA Final Four in Arizona this April.”

Here is the complete list of the 14 finalists:

Hugh Evans, 28-year NBA referee

Rebecca Lobo, AP Female Athlete of the Year and ESPN analyst

Rollie Massimino, NCAA national championship coach of Villanova

Tracy McGrady

Sidney Moncrief, two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Kim Mulkey, two-time NCAA national championship coach of Baylor

Bill Self, two-time AP Coach of the Year

Rudy Tomjanovich

Chris Webber

Tim Hardaway

Robert Hughes, all-time winningest boys high school coach

Muffet McGraw, three-time consensus Coach of the Year from Notre Dame

Bo Ryan, four-time Division III national champion coach; former Wisconsin coach

Wayland Baptist University, 10-time AAU national champions

The finalists will be voted on and the Hall of Fame Class of 2017 will be announced before the NCAA championship game on April 3.