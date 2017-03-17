Cleveland Cavaliers' 3-point shooting reaches historic levels
The Cavaliers just keep on knocking down shots from downtown
The whole NBA (well, OK, maybe not the Bulls) has embraced the 3-point revolution, but few teams have taken to the outside shot like the Cleveland Cavaliers. This year, they’re both second in attempts from deep per game (33.9) and 3-point percentage (39.1), and have eight different players playing at least 15 minutes per game while shooting at least 36 percent from downtown.
Long story short, they can fill it up from 3-point land. Thursday night, their prolific shooting became historic, as the broke the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season.
Late in the first quarter, J.R. Smith drained a triple from the corner for the Cavs’ 881st 3-ball of the year, breaking the franchise record of 880 set last season.
Thursday night the Cavs sank nine 3-pointers for 887 on the season, which is fifth most in a season in NBA history.
With 15 games left, the Cavs figure to extend that team record by a sizable amount.
