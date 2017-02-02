Cleveland HS basketball players lose their minds watching LeBron James warm up

The perks of playing at Quicken Loans Arena

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James made a bunch of high school basketball players happy on Wednesday. After an upset victory over Garfield Heights on a buzzer-beater at Quicken Loans Arena, the Cleveland Central Catholic boys team got to watch James warm up for the Cavs' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The players were more than a little bit excited (warning: language in this video is NSFW):

It would have been funnier if they had calmly approached him and said, "Fancy seeing you here!" This is the real world, though, so of course they lost their minds. After all, this is one of the best basketball players ever warming up on the same court on which they just played.

(HT: Bleacher Report)

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories