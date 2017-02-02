Cleveland HS basketball players lose their minds watching LeBron James warm up

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James made a bunch of high school basketball players happy on Wednesday. After an upset victory over Garfield Heights on a buzzer-beater at Quicken Loans Arena, the Cleveland Central Catholic boys team got to watch James warm up for the Cavs' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The players were more than a little bit excited (warning: language in this video is NSFW):

tfw you finish playing your H.S. game @TheQArena & then someone walks on to get pregame shots up ... and it's @KingJames. 😱#ThisIsWhyWePlaypic.twitter.com/Ca8GnzwdhO — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 1, 2017

It would have been funnier if they had calmly approached him and said, "Fancy seeing you here!" This is the real world, though, so of course they lost their minds. After all, this is one of the best basketball players ever warming up on the same court on which they just played.

(HT: Bleacher Report)