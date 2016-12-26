Cleveland newspaper adds 3-1 joke to Warriors-Cavs Christmas recap

The Cleveland Morning Journal trolls the Warriors in its headline

After the Cavs ended the city's 52-year championship drought in the Finals last season, Clevelanders have relished making 3-1 jokes at the expense of the Warriors and their fans.

Even LeBron James has done this, throwing a lavish 3-1 themed Halloween party. And the Cavs have had some fun with this too, strategically leaving a door open near Golden State's locker room on Christmas that had a giant poster of James' iconic block of Andre Iguodala in the Finals while wearing a championship ring.

For Clevelanders, making a reference to 3-1 is the joke that keeps on giving, which is why the headline writers at the Cleveland Morning Journal couldn't help themselves when posting an Associated Press recap of Sunday's 109-108 victory by the Cavs over the Warriors:

The Morning Journal's Twitter account backed up the humorous editorial decision:

And people say that print media is dead.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories