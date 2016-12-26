Cleveland newspaper adds 3-1 joke to Warriors-Cavs Christmas recap

After the Cavs ended the city's 52-year championship drought in the Finals last season, Clevelanders have relished making 3-1 jokes at the expense of the Warriors and their fans.

Even LeBron James has done this, throwing a lavish 3-1 themed Halloween party. And the Cavs have had some fun with this too, strategically leaving a door open near Golden State's locker room on Christmas that had a giant poster of James' iconic block of Andre Iguodala in the Finals while wearing a championship ring.

For Clevelanders, making a reference to 3-1 is the joke that keeps on giving, which is why the headline writers at the Cleveland Morning Journal couldn't help themselves when posting an Associated Press recap of Sunday's 109-108 victory by the Cavs over the Warriors:

The morning journal has no chill😂 pic.twitter.com/GoVUaSrqtr — Lindsey Llewellyn (@lindseyllewllew) December 26, 2016

The Morning Journal's Twitter account backed up the humorous editorial decision:

And people say that print media is dead.