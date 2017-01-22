Clippers big man Blake Griffin says he's ready to return; eyeing Warriors game?
L.A.'s star has to be cleared by medical staff, but feels ready to make return from knee surgery
Blake Griffin is ready to rejoin the Clippers, and just in time.
Griffin has been out since mid-December after having knee surgery. He told reporters Saturday before the Clippers got worked by the Nuggets without Griffin and Chris Paul that he's finally ready to return to action, saying he could have played against Denver if the medical team had cleared him.
Getting Griffin back would obviously be a big boost, and a much-needed one for L.A. as its lost two in a row since Paul went down with a hand injury. The Clippers need another weapon, and Griffin provides that. They need to get him back into the flow for the home stretch. It won't be the same with Raymond Felton running the offense instead of Paul, but getting Griffin back is a big deal for them.
There's still consternation and speculation that the Clippers could choose to blow up this core given their injury issues and general malaise after a terrific start in November, but don't be surprised if they keep it together. They know that the end point for this team will be determined by the playoffs, not by any thing that happens in the regular season. Griffin getting back to playing great ball will help quell some of that talk ahead of the deadline. But then again, he needs to stay healthy first and foremost. Griffin came back from his leg injury late last season only to re-injure it in the first round vs. Portland.
Doc Rivers said he's not sure what specific game Griffin could return in, but don't be surprised if he's back on the floor when the Clippers face the Warriors at Oracle on Friday.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Curry hits one from the Everglades
It turns out he can still hit 3s from very far away. Who knew?
-
Report: Parker benched for media talk
What happens in the locker room is supposed to stay there, according to teammates
-
2 plays showing why Knicks lost to Suns
Hero ball and a bad defensive scheme leads to a buzzer-beater. So painful, so Knicks
-
Van Gundy says no trade for Jackson
Detroit's coach and executive told the star point guard he won't be dealt to Minnesota.
-
Russell out 1-2 weeks with MCL sprain
The talented guard can't seem to get healthy or back on track as woeful season for L.A. co...
-
Kawhi, Spurs crash title conversation
If the Spurs aren't contenders, then who else could be?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre