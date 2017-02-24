Clippers-Warriors highlights: Watch Steph Curry and Co.'s 50-point 3rd quarter
Steph gonna Steph, indeed
The Warriors returned from the All-Star break like the supernova squad we all expected them to be. They dropped 50-- five-oh-- on the Clippers in the third quarter, turning a 16-point deficit into a blowout as they won their 10th straight over L.A., 123-113.
And the maestro behind that quarter? None other than Mr. two-time MVP himself, the Splash God, Steph Curry. Curry went off in the third for 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep.
You might want to watch that again.
Even for Curry, that was amazing. But then, given what we’ve seen from Curry, the greatest shooter ever, they don’t seem that remarkable. Any other player makes those shots and we’re all in a wailing paroxysm of joy about it. With Curry it’s just “Steph being Steph,” as the constantly used phrase goes.
Amazingly, it’s actually the fourth 50-point quarter, not just in NBA history, but in Warriors history. Happens more than you’d think, apparently. But it doesn’t take away from how amazing it was, or how incredible this Warriors team is.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Casspi breaks thumb, out 4-6 weeks
Rough news for a team that is low on shooting and versatility
-
Report: Jack to sign 10-day with Pels
New Orleans needs guards, but is Jack the answer?
-
Pierce tries to burn Warriors on Twitter
The Warriors are never going to live this down
-
Sixers' Ben Simmons out for season
He follows in the footsteps of Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid
-
WATCH: Lawson milks clock in weird way
Wow, never seen this before
-
WATCH: Draymond Green kicks Griffin
Again with the kicking and Draymond
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre