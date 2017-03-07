Could a berserk 3-on-3 tournament fix the All-Star Game?

It was in a far-off park 30 minutes outside of New Orleans, watching two groups of energy-drink fueled men scream at each other to the point the authorities were called in over a 3-on-3 game that I started to wonder about how to fix the All-Star Game.

It was All-Star weekend, and Red Bull was hosting the New Orleans edition of Red Bull Reign, a 3-on-3 tournament at a local park. The tournament format, honestly, was insane. In-SANE. Teams started playing at 11 a.m. and were still working their way through at 6 p.m. Red Bull, of course, was everywhere, the taurine amping up tensions already stressed by the exhaustion. On the line? A couple thousand dollars, tickets to the All-Star Game, and entry into the championships in Washington in September.

The games were half-court, leading to the standard practice of having to take the ball to the perimeter before initiating offense after a rebound. However, a couple of things made this event a little more hectic. One, there were no stoppages after made buckets. Fouls and timeouts were the only times guys stopped moving. After made buckets, guys just sprinted to the perimeter like it was a rebound. It wasn’t frenetic, it was guano insane. Plus, apparently the 3-point era has made an impact on guys, because this was like if Daryl Morey became warlord in a post-apocalyptic “Mad Max” world and lorded over a 3-on-3 tournament. Shiny and chrome, the players tossed 3-pointers constantly, only breaking to charge at the rim drawing hard fouls.

This competition was not friendly. It was berserk. It was chaotic.

It was awesome.

Eventually, the same thing that happens every time a bunch of people play basketball for long enough: people got mad. Trash talk escalated, guys got into each other’s faces, and a fairly bored officer from local PD was called in to settle things down. The scene of two teams yelling at each other over a Red Bull 3-on-3 tournament while NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, who made $22 million this season for the Pelicans, smiling bemusedly nearby, was surreal. There could have been longstanding beef between the participants, I had only dipped in, jet-lagged and exhausted on three hours of sleep, to check it out.

You could say a lot of things for the tournament, but you couldn’t call it lazy or soft.

“I’ve been to it a few times in Chicago,” Davis told CBS Sports. “Guys use it in motivation. They want the $2,000 dollars, tickets to the All-Star Game Sunday. ... They play very hard.”

The competition wasn’t sloppy, either, despite guys having played some seven hours off and on by the time I got there.

“Usually when you see a 3-on-3 tournament you see guys selfish, they don’t pass the ball,” Davis said. “Every game I’ve seen, guys are moving the ball and making the right decision.”

A prize pool that mattered, a format that was berserk, a game that was fun to watch. Since seeing it, one thought has stuck with me.

How much more fun would this be than the All-Star Game?

The All-Star Game is too buddy-buddy. USATSI

Commissioner Adam Silver said at the Sloan Sports Analytics conference in Boston this week that Chris Paul had told him something has to be done about the low competition level of the All-Star Game, and the commissioner agreed, saying “tweaks” would be coming. Except that a move to make it like the All-Star Game in baseball is nonsensical. Even raising the prize pool, though the smartest and most direct way to improve the game from the lazy, apathetic morass of sloppy alley-oops and general feeling of a hungover shootaround, doesn’t snap the game out of the same structures that have enabled this laziness.

But a 3-on-3 tournament? With a major sponsor prize on the line? That might mean something. Thinks of all the ways this could boost the All-Star main event Sunday nights.

Players could be randomly slotted via simulation live on TNT into groups. A Steph-Kyrie-Klay random grouping of the best shooters alive. A LeBron-Draymond-Westbrook combo of super-freak athletes. Marc Gasol teamed with John Wall and Paul George for a defensive superstorm. Or how about just this? What if Durant and Westbrook had wound up on the same team?

Stretch the court out to include 4-point fields. Just to see guys launching and their teammates getting annoyed at them.

You make the games short. The All-Star game features about 20 minutes of action for the most active players. So slot in five-minute rounds. You basically simulate crunch time. How tense would that be? Guys playing for a significant prize pool, with no clock stoppages except for fouls or timeouts, bombing 4-pointers to try and close the gap. You simulate crunch time, the whole time.

Think of the rumors! “Jimmy Butler really enjoyed playing with Isaiah Thomas in the 3-on-3 tournament, look for Butler to demand a trade to the Celtics.” Or, “The Pelicans considered trading for Cousins at the deadline, but a failed run with Davis in the 3-on-3 tournament soured Davis on the idea.” It could lead to a whole new realm of stupid rumors!

More than anything, though, this idea is outside the box. The Red Bull Reign tournament was a huge success for the brand and the community that weekend. It takes the best parts of a 3-on-3 tournament, and gives it wings. (Sorry, I swear this post isn’t sponsored, despite my being a Red Bull addict.) And if you put that format into the All-Star Game?

You get something really new, really interesting, and for the first time in years, really worth watching.