Could a return to the Los Angeles Lakers be in store for Kobe Bryant?
The Lakers legend has talked with new GM Rob Pelinka about a role with the franchise
Kobe Bryant hasn’t even been gone a full season, but he’s apparently already broached the subject of a return to the team. Not on the floor -- it seems those days are, in fact, truly over -- but in some capacity alongside the new front office duo of Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.
Friday, during Pelinka’s introductory press conference, the new GM mentioned the possibility, noting that he’s already had talks with Bryant.
With Pelinka formerly Bryant’s long-time agent, there’s a natural connection -- besides simply Bryant’s legacy as an all-time great Laker -- between the two that could facilitate Bryant’s return to Laker Land.
After the move was made official, Bryant tweeted out some high praise for Pelinka, saying “No one knows the business of basketball more than Rob Pelinka.”
While nothing seems imminent at the moment, the friendship between the two certainly makes a Lakers reunion for Bryant much more likely than if the team had hired someone he had no previous relationship with. Plus, knowing Bryant’s love for both the game of basketball and the Lakers, it’s safe to surmise he would be interested in getting back into the game in some capacity.
Whether that means an official role in the front office, or acting more as an ambassador for the club remains to be seen, but don’t be surprised if we soon see Bryant and the Lakers working together again.
