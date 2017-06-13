Critics of Kevin Durant's move to Warriors should watch this new Nike commercial
K.D.'s decision to sign with Golden State obviously worked out well for him
Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the 73-win Golden State Warriors was a controversial one debated ad nauseam over the past year, and Nike wasted no time taking a shot at those who criticized the move shortly after Durant won his first NBA title Monday.
Nike released a minute-long ad featuring Durant that followed his career from the NBA Draft to Oklahoma City and later to Golden State, showing critics at every step of his journey and especially those who called his move to sign with the Warriors a weak one.
The ad ends with Durant gritting his teeth in a Warriors jersey with two words across the screen: "Debate this."
Durant, in addition to winning his first NBA title, was named the Finals MVP in the Warriors' 4-1 series win.
-
Report: Ball to get second workout
The Lakers are making their final decisions for the draft with a couple extra workouts
-
Silver wants more teams like Warriors
The NBA commissioner doesn't want to end the Warriors but create more teams like them
-
NBA Finals ratings are highest since MJ
Maybe the dominance of the Warriors and Cavs isn't such a bad thing
-
Dubs fan pays off Finals bet with tattoo
No sweep was costly for this guy, but at least he still got to see the Warriors win the ti...
-
Warriors pop $150K worth of champagne
The Warriors turned up at a San Francisco nightclub after winning the NBA Finals
-
De'Aaron Fox works out for Lakers
The former Kentucky guard is expected to be a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft