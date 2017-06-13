Critics of Kevin Durant's move to Warriors should watch this new Nike commercial

Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the 73-win Golden State Warriors was a controversial one debated ad nauseam over the past year, and Nike wasted no time taking a shot at those who criticized the move shortly after Durant won his first NBA title Monday.

Nike released a minute-long ad featuring Durant that followed his career from the NBA Draft to Oklahoma City and later to Golden State, showing critics at every step of his journey and especially those who called his move to sign with the Warriors a weak one.

The ad ends with Durant gritting his teeth in a Warriors jersey with two words across the screen: "Debate this."

Durant, in addition to winning his first NBA title, was named the Finals MVP in the Warriors' 4-1 series win.