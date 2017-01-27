Crossover: Raja Bell says Jimmy Butler needs to lift up his teammates

With the Chicago Bulls in a public fit of discord following their collapse vs. the Hawks this week, as Jimmy Butler and Dwayne Wade made public comments critical of their teammates and Rajon Rondo fired back on Instagram, there's a question of whether Wade and Butler were justified in their criticism.

On The Crossover on CBS Sports, NBA analyst Raja Bells said that if Butler is dissatisfied with his teammates, he needs to take on the responsibility of being a leader.

"Lift those guys up," Bell said.

Butler publicly called out teammates for not wanting to win enough, and both he and Wade suggested that if they are going to take shots late in a close game, they need to have earned that opportunity. On Friday, the Bulls fined Wade, Butler and Rondo. Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wade and Butler would both come off the bench as a disciplinary measure.

Rip Hamilton said on the Crossover that the tension surrounds Butler's desire to play for a championship team, and how far the Bulls are away from that.

This whole situation is awkward in Chicago. USATSI

"He wants to be that guy, and he wants his team to be that team, playing for a world championship," Hamilton said. "And the direction of that team right now is not going towards a championship."

But that shouldn't be news to Butler. The Bulls were looking at a total rebuild last summer, even looking at trade offers for Butler on draft night. But both Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo fell into their laps, making a push for competitive play this season an option. However, the chemistry has soured after a strong start and there continue to be questions floating around the league about what kind of leader Butler is, though Wade has solidly had his superstar player's back.

Bell's point is well taken, in that if Butler wants his guys to play better, blasting them in the media is not going to accomplish that. Part of being a leader is taking responsibility, not pointing fingers. Accountability helps, blame does not. There's a thin line and the Bulls continue to struggle with where it lies.